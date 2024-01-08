Wagamama speculation mounts as signs seem to confirm new restaurant coming to Doncaster

Doncaster looks set to get its first Wagamama restaurant as work begins to convert the city’s former Frankie & Benny’s venue.

Scaffolding has been erected around the Lakeside building – and notices featuring the Wagamama logo have been spotted on fences.

The Japanese-themed eatery was first tipped to be coming to Doncaster last October after Frankie & Benny’s shut down.

The Restaurant Group, which sold off some of its Frankie & Benny’s sites in 2023 confirmed its closure.

Wagamama appears to be on the verge of opening a new restaurant in Doncaster at the former Frankie & Benny's site.

A spokesman said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our sites.

Wagamam has not officially confirmed anything at this stage, but one social media posted around the time of the closure last year said: “I do work for Wagamama. I can confirm it is going to be one. Work starts early next year.”

Another said: “Will be Wagamama there soon, that’s the reason for closing down.”

Last year, the chain hinted at opening a venues in Doncaster after topping a poll of eating out places people would like to see in the city.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.

Noting the results, a Wagamama spokesperson replied: “Ooo, we’ll definitely take this on board.

"Sounds like we would go down a treat there.”

Formed in 1992, the popular nationwide chain serves up Asian food based on Japanese cuisine and has nearly 200 branches across the country.

In 2023, The Restaurant Group paid £7.5million to Big Table for it to buy it's loss-making businesses

TRG said the move was part of an "ongoing review" of its business options. It also noted that the sale would help TRG focus on its other "stronger" brands including Wagamama.