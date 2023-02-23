'We don't see the need for another cinema:" Doncaster business chiefs wade into Debenhams row

Frenchgate bosses want to turn the centre’s flagship store into a state of the art six-screen movie complex, with chiefs describing it as ‘an exciting addition’ to the centre.

However critics have blasted the scheme – which, along with Savoy and Vue, would bring the number of cinemas in Doncaster to three.

Now Doncaster business chiefs have revealed they opposed the plans – but were unable to stop it being given planning permission.

A plan to convert the Debenhams store in Frenchgate into a cinema has come in for fierce criticism.

A spokesman for Business Doncaster, which supports new and existing businesses across the city, said: “We did object but had no reason to stop planning going through.

"We don't want competition for the Savoy and don’t see the need for another cinema complex in the city centre.

"It is nothing to do with the council and there is no council money going into it.

"Frenchgate own and operate the building. They can do what they want with it.”

“We are not keen on the development and would have preferred another use for the premises.”

Yesteday, shopping centre bosses hit back at critics who have blasted the idea as “stupid”, “a waste of money” and “the last thing Doncaster needs.”

Karen Staniforth, Centre Manager at Frenchgate said the cinema reflected “changing needs and added: “We have recently submitted amended plans to Doncaster City Council to include extra screens in the previously approved cinema development.

“The new cinema will be an exciting addition to Frenchgate, expanding on our leisure offer and ensuring the Centre continues to evolve into a becoming a retail and leisure destination - which reflects the changing needs of contemporary consumers.

“Situated in such a central location, we are the hub of the city, providing visitors from across the region with an experience for everyone to enjoy.

“The new cinema will provide further choice for the region’s cinema-goers, which is great.”

