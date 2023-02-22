"An exciting addition:" Frenchgate bosses hit back at Debenhams cinema plan critics

Proposals were unveiled earlier this week to turn the flagship store – which closed in 2021 – into a state of the art movie complex with several different sized auditoriums as well as a lounge and food and drink outlets.

But bosses at the shopping mall have now hit back, saying the cinema will be “an exciting addition” to the city and will offer “an experience for everyone to enjoy.”

Karen Staniforth, Centre Manager at Frenchgate said the cinema reflected “changing needs and added: “We have recently submitted amended plans to Doncaster City Council to include extra screens in the previously approved cinema development.

“The new cinema will be an exciting addition to Frenchgate, expanding on our leisure offer and ensuring the Centre continues to evolve into a becoming a retail and leisure destination - which reflects the changing needs of contemporary consumers.

“Situated in such a central location, we are the hub of the city, providing visitors from across the region with an experience for everyone to enjoy.

“The new cinema will provide further choice for the region’s cinema-goers, which is great.”