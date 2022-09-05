Watch video: Motorists shocked by huge BMW engine blaze on the M18 at Doncaster
Dramatic footage was sent into us of a fierce fire which broke out involving a BMW vehicle at the side of the M18 at Doncaster over the weekend.
The incident happened at 3pm on Saturday and this video was captured by passing motorist Nath Brinkman.
Meanwhile, overnight, Sunday September 4, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental rubbish fire at 7.40pm on Ellerton Gardens, Cantley. The crew left the scene at 8.05pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 8.20pm on The Crescent, Woodlands. The crew came away at 9pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8.30pm on York Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.45am on The Avenue, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 2.25am.
Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 9.55pm on Saturday at Scarbrough Crescent, Maltby.