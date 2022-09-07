Watch: Terrifying moment huge deafening lightning bolt rocks Doncaster street

People across large parts of Doncaster reported hearing the ‘bolt out of the blue’ blast which left pets quivering and children at a nearby school reportedly in tears.

CCTV has captured the moment the bolt hit, showing one Sprotbrough resident’s calm and collected response as the huge bolt hits.

This is the moment the sound of a huge lightning bolt was caught on camera in Doncaster.

She is seen locking her door as she exits her property, casually turning her head as the sound of the huge blast rumbles across the sky.

It is thought the strike was a case of clear-air lightning – a so-called bolt from the blue.