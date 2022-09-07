News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Terrifying moment huge deafening lightning bolt rocks Doncaster street

This is the terrifying moment a huge lightning bolt and deafening roar of thunder rocked a quiet Doncaster residential street.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:29 am
Residents of Sprotbrough were left shaking yesterday afternoon when a freak bolt smashed into a drain cover in Westmorland Way, with the noise heard up to several miles away.

People across large parts of Doncaster reported hearing the ‘bolt out of the blue’ blast which left pets quivering and children at a nearby school reportedly in tears.

CCTV has captured the moment the bolt hit, showing one Sprotbrough resident’s calm and collected response as the huge bolt hits.

She is seen locking her door as she exits her property, casually turning her head as the sound of the huge blast rumbles across the sky.

It is thought the strike was a case of clear-air lightning – a so-called bolt from the blue.

Clear-air lightning occurs with no apparent cloud close enough to have produced it.

