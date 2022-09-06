Children 'left in tears' as 'terrifying' lightning bolt strikes Doncaster street
Children were left in tears, residents terrified and pets left shaking in distress after a huge lightning bolt caused an ‘explosion’ in a Doncaster residential street.
Residents in Sprotbrough reported hearing the blast earlier today after a bolt of lightning struck a manhole cover in Westmorland Way.
One neighbour said: “Anyone wondering what that explosion was just now it was lightning striking a manhole! Be careful if you're outside.”
"It was the water drain right outside my house.
"My husband was stood on the drive when it hit so he's very lucky it didn't hit him. It was odd because it was out of the blue before the rain even started, no thunder or anything!
“Scared the life out of us!”
Another resident said: “I'm on Melton Road it made me jump.”
Another posted: “I nearly fell of my chair, I thought the sky had broken.”
"It was so loud, I saw the flash,” wrote another.
Another posted on social media: “Oh my it was terrifying! I knew something had been struck.”
“I thought it was a very loud thunder clap,” shared another neighbour. “
And another wrote: “My partner was in the garden when it happened and we then heard the sound of lots of crying kids from the school.”
The Doncaster area has been hit by a number of thunderstorms and thundery showers in recent days, although the weather forecast for the remainder of the day is a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.