Children 'left in tears' as 'terrifying' lightning bolt strikes Doncaster street

Residents in Sprotbrough reported hearing the blast earlier today after a bolt of lightning struck a manhole cover in Westmorland Way.

One neighbour said: “Anyone wondering what that explosion was just now it was lightning striking a manhole! Be careful if you're outside.”

"It was the water drain right outside my house.

Residents reporting hearing a 'terrifying' lightning bolt striking Sprotbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My husband was stood on the drive when it hit so he's very lucky it didn't hit him. It was odd because it was out of the blue before the rain even started, no thunder or anything!

“Scared the life out of us!”

Another resident said: “I'm on Melton Road it made me jump.”

Another posted: “I nearly fell of my chair, I thought the sky had broken.”

"It was so loud, I saw the flash,” wrote another.

Another posted on social media: “Oh my it was terrifying! I knew something had been struck.”

“I thought it was a very loud thunder clap,” shared another neighbour. “

And another wrote: “My partner was in the garden when it happened and we then heard the sound of lots of crying kids from the school.”