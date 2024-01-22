Watch: Police, fire crews and paramedics at scene as lorry overturns in Doncaster

A major rescue operation is under way in Doncaster after a lorry overturned on a Doncaster roundabout.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene of the crash on the roundabout at Goodison Boulevard in Cantley.

Video footage from the scene shows the HGV on its side, surrounded by numerous emergency services vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident at this stage.

The lorry has overturned on a roundabout on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley.

It is also not understood if the vehicle overturning is linked to strong winds caused by Storm Isha, which saw Doncaster battered by winds in excess of 60mph overnight and which saw one lucky motorist have a lucky escape when ferocious winds tore a roof off a Doncaster house and dumped it in the road a split second away from a passing car.