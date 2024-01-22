News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Police, fire crews and paramedics at scene as lorry overturns in Doncaster

A major rescue operation is under way in Doncaster after a lorry overturned on a Doncaster roundabout.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene of the crash on the roundabout at Goodison Boulevard in Cantley.

Video footage from the scene shows the HGV on its side, surrounded by numerous emergency services vehicles.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the incident at this stage.

The lorry has overturned on a roundabout on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley.The lorry has overturned on a roundabout on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley.
It is also not understood if the vehicle overturning is linked to strong winds caused by Storm Isha, which saw Doncaster battered by winds in excess of 60mph overnight and which saw one lucky motorist have a lucky escape when ferocious winds tore a roof off a Doncaster house and dumped it in the road a split second away from a passing car.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.

