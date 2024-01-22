Watch: Driver's lucky escape as Storm Isha rips roof off Doncaster house
The clip, captured by a CCTV camera in Belton yesterday afternoon, shows the car driving along Westgate Road in Belton.
Within a split second of passing the camera, a roof is ripped off from a nearby property and comes crashing down into the road – just metres from where the driver was.
The footage was captured by Christian Woollas of Woollas Security.
Humberside Police closed the road for a time yesterday following the incident shortly before 5.20pm.
The road was cordoned off between the junctions for Carrhouse Road and Horseshoe Close with a force spokesman saying the closure was due to an obstruction caused by a property that was “structurally dangerous”.
Drivers were also advised to avoid the area.