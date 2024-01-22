News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Driver's lucky escape as Storm Isha rips roof off Doncaster house

This is the dramatic moment a lucky driver had a narrow escape as Storm Isha ripped a roof from a Doncaster property, sending it crashing into the street just seconds after the car had passed.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
The clip, captured by a CCTV camera in Belton yesterday afternoon, shows the car driving along Westgate Road in Belton.

Within a split second of passing the camera, a roof is ripped off from a nearby property and comes crashing down into the road – just metres from where the driver was.

The footage was captured by Christian Woollas of Woollas Security.

A roof comes crashing down in the road in Belton just seconds after a driver had passed. (Photo/video: Christian Woollas/Woollas Security).A roof comes crashing down in the road in Belton just seconds after a driver had passed. (Photo/video: Christian Woollas/Woollas Security).
Humberside Police closed the road for a time yesterday following the incident shortly before 5.20pm.

The road was cordoned off between the junctions for Carrhouse Road and Horseshoe Close with a force spokesman saying the closure was due to an obstruction caused by a property that was “structurally dangerous”.

Drivers were also advised to avoid the area.

