Watch: King Charles III: Ben Parkinson sees new monarch proclaimed in Doncaster

This is the moment King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch at a ceremony in Doncaster, with Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson among the guests.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:50 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:51 am

Members of the public and civic dignataries came together for the ceremony on the steps of the Mansion House yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony was one of dozens held all over Britain to officially announce King Charles as the new monarch.

The Reading of the Proclamation on the accession of the new King took place following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday.

King Charles III is proclaimed King on the steps of the Mansion House in Doncaster.

Mayor Ros Jones lead the reading and spoke of how the people of Doncaster's sadness was "shared by people across the globe".

The Mayor was joined on the steps by the Civic Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Ian Pearson, Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley and Damian Allen, Chief Executive of Doncaster Council.

Ben, the former paratrooper who was the most severely wounded soldier to survive the war in Afghanistan, was in attendance and said: "I pledged my allegiance to the Queen 20-odd years ago and I'll be very proud to do it for King Charles as well.

"He's going to be a very good King. We're in a very good place with him."

Meanwhile, people have spent the weekend signing books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum while floral tributes have been left in Sir Nigel Gresley square.

Screens around the city centre have also been displaying pictures of the late Queen to pay tribute.

