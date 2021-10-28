WATCH: Dramatic video shows large blaze take over industrial units in Doncaster

Eight fire crews were needed to tackle the large fire that started at an industrial unit in Doncaster yesterday.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:35 am

The video shows one industrial unit at Ash Holt Industrial Park on Bank End Road completely engulfed by flames on October 27.

It was taken by Kieron Burden.

The fire is now under control.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue teams dampened down the large fire with eight crews.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin when the fire is out.

