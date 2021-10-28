WATCH: Dramatic video shows large blaze take over industrial units in Doncaster

The video shows one industrial unit at Ash Holt Industrial Park on Bank End Road completely engulfed by flames on October 27.

It was taken by Kieron Burden.

The fire is now under control.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue teams dampened down the large fire with eight crews.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin when the fire is out.