WATCH: Dramatic video shows large blaze take over industrial units in Doncaster
Eight fire crews were needed to tackle the large fire that started at an industrial unit in Doncaster yesterday.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:35 am
The video shows one industrial unit at Ash Holt Industrial Park on Bank End Road completely engulfed by flames on October 27.
It was taken by Kieron Burden.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue teams dampened down the large fire with eight crews.
It is now under control.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin when the fire is out.