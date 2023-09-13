Watch: Dramatic moment car catapults off road and smashes into side of former Doncaster pub

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV cameras captured the moment the car spun off the road and into the side of the former White Hart pub in Barnby Dun early yesterday morning.

Angry residents say the corner has been the scene of numerous crashes in recent years and fear that someone could be killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip shows the dark coloured vehicle travelling along Station Road towards Top Road in wet conditions at around 6.45am yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car is seen flipping across traffic bollards and a picnic table before coming to rest at the side of a cocktail bar in Doncaster.

As the car approaches the corner at the junction with High Street near to The Olive restaurant and the former White Hart pub, now a cafe and cocktail bar called The Hart of Barnby Dun, the vehicle fails to take the bend and crashes through traffic bollards and flips across a wooden picnic table outside the premises.

The car then brushes against the side of the bar. After a few moments, the driver simply drives away from the scene, with the vehicle and occupants apparently unscathed.

One resident said: “We really do need to do something to make this road safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People need to slow down before someone is seriously hurt.”

The crash comes just days after a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision with a wall at the same junction.