Man arrested for drink-driving after car smashes into wall outside Doncaster restaurant

A man has been arrested on drink-driving charges after his car smashed into a wall outside a popular Doncaster restaurant.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision outside the Olive Bar and Grill in Barnby Dun at around 7pm on September 4.

A police spokesman said: “It is reported that a silver Skoda collided with a wall outside in Station Road. No injuries were reported and a 28-year-old man from Lincolnshire has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink.”