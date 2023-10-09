Watch: Doncaster Wilko staff perform The Final Countdown in emotional farewell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dressed in their red t-shirt uniforms, staff clapped and some wiped away tears as they sang along to the 1986 smash hit as the Frenchgate store closed following the collapse of the High Street chain earlier this year.

They were joined by Dame Rosie Winterton who also paid tribute to staff at the store, whose closure follows the shutdown of the firm’s other branch in Wheatley Hall Road last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster Central Labour MP said: “ A very emotional goodbye to the staff of Wilko as it closes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Rosie Winterton was there as staff at Doncaster Wilko made an emotional farewell.

"What a great group of people and I wish them all the best of luck in finding new employment if that is their wish.

"Another thank you to the DWP, the National Careers Service and the Council for the advice they have given. Employers would be well advised to take all of them on!

"Hardworking, loyal and team players. Good luck to you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message shared with customers, bosses said: "As you can imagine, the last few months have been very difficult for us all and we would be very grateful if you continue to be kind, respectful and supportive to us all.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for being fantastic loyal customers, some of whom have become an extended part of our Wilko family.

"We will miss you all and thanks again for all your custom.”

"Many thanks, Sarah, and all my wonderful Wilko team.”

A white board was placed at the entrance to the store for customers to pay tribute in the weeks leading up to last week's closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “So sad to know your doors will be closed forever. I wish you all the very best for the future."

Another added: “Good luck to you all, so sorry this has happened.”

Another penned: “Will really miss you guys, so sorry.”