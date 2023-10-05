News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured

'We will miss you all:" Emotional message from Doncaster Wilko staff as store closes

Staff at Doncaster’s Wilko store have sent an emotional message to customers as the shop closes its doors today, telling them: “We’ll miss you all.”
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Frenchgate branch shutdown follows the recent closure of the Wheatley Hall Road Retail Park outlet following the collapse of the High Street chain.

In recent days, upset customers have been leaving messages of thanks and support to staff on a huge board at the front of the store in the upper mall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And staff have paid tribute with their own message which read: “Dear customers, It is with great sadness that we tell you our wonderful Wilko store will close its doors for the last time on Thursday October 5.

Customers have been leaving emotional messages of support ahead of the closing of Doncaster's Wilko store.Customers have been leaving emotional messages of support ahead of the closing of Doncaster's Wilko store.
Customers have been leaving emotional messages of support ahead of the closing of Doncaster's Wilko store.
Most Popular

"As you can imagine, the last few months have been very difficult for us all and we would be very grateful if you continue to be kind, respectful and supportive to us all.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for being fantastic loyal customers, some of whom have become an extended part of our Wilko family.

"We will miss you all and thanks again for all your custom.”

"Many thanks, Sarah, and all my wonderful Wilko team.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers have been posting messages on the store’s memory wall.

One wrote: “So sad to know your doors will be closed forever. I wish you all the very best for the future."

Another added: “Good luck to you all, so sorry this has happened.”

Another penned: “Will really miss you guys, so sorry.”

Related topics:DoncasterFrenchgate