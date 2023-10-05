'We will miss you all:" Emotional message from Doncaster Wilko staff as store closes
The Frenchgate branch shutdown follows the recent closure of the Wheatley Hall Road Retail Park outlet following the collapse of the High Street chain.
In recent days, upset customers have been leaving messages of thanks and support to staff on a huge board at the front of the store in the upper mall.
And staff have paid tribute with their own message which read: “Dear customers, It is with great sadness that we tell you our wonderful Wilko store will close its doors for the last time on Thursday October 5.
"As you can imagine, the last few months have been very difficult for us all and we would be very grateful if you continue to be kind, respectful and supportive to us all.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for being fantastic loyal customers, some of whom have become an extended part of our Wilko family.
"We will miss you all and thanks again for all your custom.”
"Many thanks, Sarah, and all my wonderful Wilko team.”
Customers have been posting messages on the store’s memory wall.
One wrote: “So sad to know your doors will be closed forever. I wish you all the very best for the future."
Another added: “Good luck to you all, so sorry this has happened.”
Another penned: “Will really miss you guys, so sorry.”