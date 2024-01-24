Watch: CCTV captures dramatic moment huge lorry overturns in Doncaster
The injured lorry driver had to be rescued by fire crews after his truck toppled over in Cantley on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the stricken HGV shortly after 9.30am after the vehicle toppled onto its side at the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane.
Roads were closed for several hours while the vehicle was returned upright.
Lola Sueniah, who lives nearby, captured the crash on a CCTV camera.
The slow motion footage shows the container on the back of the truck sliding off as it negotiates the roundabout, eventually bringing the whole lorry onto its side.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.