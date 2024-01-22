Photo gallery: Clear-up operation after lorry overturns in Doncaster
This is the aftermath after a huge lorry overturned in Doncaster, sparking an emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:30 GMT
Police, paramedics and fire crews all raced to the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane in Doncaster this morning after the truck toppled over on a roundabout, blocking surrounding roads and causing traffic chaos.
Fortunately, the driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries in the incident shortly after 9.30am.
Local photographer Andrew Morton has captured some of this morning’s drama on camera as emergency crews clear-up at the scene.
All photos: Andrew Morton
