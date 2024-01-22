News you can trust since 1925
The vehicle overturned on a roundabout.

Photo gallery: Clear-up operation after lorry overturns in Doncaster

This is the aftermath after a huge lorry overturned in Doncaster, sparking an emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:30 GMT

Police, paramedics and fire crews all raced to the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane in Doncaster this morning after the truck toppled over on a roundabout, blocking surrounding roads and causing traffic chaos.

Fortunately, the driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries in the incident shortly after 9.30am.

Local photographer Andrew Morton has captured some of this morning’s drama on camera as emergency crews clear-up at the scene.

All photos: Andrew Morton

The lorry tipped onto its side shortly after 9.30am.

1. Cantley lorry crash

The lorry tipped onto its side shortly after 9.30am. Photo: Andrew Morton

The driver had to be freed from his cab following the collision.

2. Cantley lorry crash

The driver had to be freed from his cab following the collision. Photo: Andrew Morton

Police and fire crews have been at the scene throughout the day.

3. Cantley lorry crash

Police and fire crews have been at the scene throughout the day. Photo: National World

Roads have been sealed off while the recovery of the lorry takes place.

4. Cantley lorry crash

Roads have been sealed off while the recovery of the lorry takes place. Photo: Andrew Morton

