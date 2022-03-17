The removal of the blockage comes after a survey found almost a quarter of people in Doncaster use their toilets and drains to dispose of items that shouldn’t enter the sewer, increasing the risk of localised blockages.

Almost a quarter of people surveyed in Doncaster admitted to flushing wet wipes, cotton buds, nappies, sanitary towels and tampons down their toilets or pouring cooking oils, which can also cause blockages within the sewer network, down their drains.

Mark Hammond, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water, said: “Doncaster is a particular hotspot for blockages, many of which are caused by flushing wet wipes down the toilet. Wet wipes and sanitary products contain plastic and don’t break down in the sewer and can join together to form blockages in our network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blockage in Skellow

“Blockages can have a significant impact on our customers and the environment, causing restricted toilet use, sewage escapes in properties and gardens or pollution into watercourses.

“To reduce the likelihood of blockages locally we’re urging people to bin any wet wipes, sanitary products, nappies and cooking oils rather than flushing or pouring them into our network.

Yorkshire Water has backed Fleur Anderson’s ban on plastic wet wipes and has called on the government to add mandatory ‘do not flush’ labelling to packages and increase the responsibility on wipes manufacturers to cover the costs of incorrect disposal of their products.