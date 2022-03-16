Doncaster drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value in excess of £6,000

A Doncaster drug dealer has been jailed for 32 months as police work to crack down on drugs supply across the town.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:22 pm

On July 24, 2019, officers executed a drugs warrant on Jubilee Road in Wheatley.

The occupier, 29-year-old Shane Peacock, was arrested after being found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value in excess of £6,000.

Police also seized around £9,000 cash from the address.

JAILED: Shane Peacock

Despite his “no comment” interview, CPS authorised charges of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

Peacock pleaded guilty to the three offences and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on March 7.

He is also subject to a confiscation order for the £9,000 cash.

If you have information about criminal activity please report it. You can also remain completely anonymous by speaking to CrimeStoppers anonymously on telephone number 0800 555111.

