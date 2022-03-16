12-year-old boy threatened with knife in attempted Doncaster street robbery

A 12-year-old boy was threatened with a knife by a teenage gang attempting to steal his bike in an attempted Doncaster street robbery.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:02 pm

Police have launched an investigation following the incident in Scawthorpe yesterday.

And the latest probe comes just hours after a group of teenagers were robbed by a balaclava clad gang wielding a knife in another shocking Doncaster incident.

They are are not believed to be connected.

A 12 year old boy was threatened with a knife by a gang in Doncaster.

A brief statement said: “It is reported that at around 5pm yesterday, a 12-year-old boy and his friend had been threatened by a group of teenagers with a knife on Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe.

“They demanded the victim hand over his bike, but fled the scene empty handed.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should call 101 quoting incident number 712 of 15 March.

Meanwhile, police are also probing an incident in Sandall Park at 7pm on Monday when three teens were punched and had a phone and wallet stolen by a gang.