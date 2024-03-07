Video: Young Doncaster Rovers fan left bleeding after "attack" by gang of Bradford City fans
A brief video clip, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the supporter slumped on a pavement and covering his face while another person leans over him and appears to be tending to him.
A small patch of blood can be seen on the pavement in front of him.
As the camera pans in and out on the distressed supporter, a voice off camera can be heard shouting “little div.”
It is not clear when and where the footage was filmed but it is understood to have taken close to Bradford’s Valley Parade stadium following Tuesday night’s EFL League Two came between City and Rovers which ended in a 1-1 draw.
A caption attached to the video, which has been shared on X, formerly Twitter and Facebook said: “A group of Bradford City fans attacked a boy who was walking home with his dad after their match against Doncaster last night. Absolutely embarrassing.”
A spokesman for Bradford City said the club was aware of the video and said: “West Yorkshire Police are aware of it, and we have asked them for details so we can look into it from our side.”
We have also asked West Yorkshire Police for details.
The incident comes after a recent incident at Doncaster railway station which saw fans of AFC Wimbledon and Rovers clash following a game at the Eco Power Stadium.