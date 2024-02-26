News you can trust since 1925
Video: Lone police officer breaks up Doncaster brawl between rival football fans

This is the dramatic moment a lone police officer broke up a brawl between rival football fans in Doncaster city centre – and ended up going viral.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT
Gangs of Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon fans clashed outside the railway station on Saturday night following Rovers’ 1-0 victory over their London rivals at the Eco Power Stadium.

Footage widely circulated on social media and watched thousands of times shows a gang of supporters barricading the door of the railway station and exchanging punches with rival supporters as scuffles erupt.

As more than 20 young men are filmed squaring up to one another, a lone police officer bursts into the fracas, screaming “back off!” as he tears into the group.

This is the moment a lone police officer broke up a mass brawl at Doncaster railway station. (Photo: Facebook).This is the moment a lone police officer broke up a mass brawl at Doncaster railway station. (Photo: Facebook).
This is the moment a lone police officer broke up a mass brawl at Doncaster railway station. (Photo: Facebook).

The men scatter, running across the plaza in front of the railway station while the rival gang can be seen taunting their opponents, shouting: “See you later boys, thanks for coming.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police for more details.

