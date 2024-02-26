Video: Lone police officer breaks up Doncaster brawl between rival football fans
Gangs of Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon fans clashed outside the railway station on Saturday night following Rovers’ 1-0 victory over their London rivals at the Eco Power Stadium.
Footage widely circulated on social media and watched thousands of times shows a gang of supporters barricading the door of the railway station and exchanging punches with rival supporters as scuffles erupt.
As more than 20 young men are filmed squaring up to one another, a lone police officer bursts into the fracas, screaming “back off!” as he tears into the group.
The men scatter, running across the plaza in front of the railway station while the rival gang can be seen taunting their opponents, shouting: “See you later boys, thanks for coming.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police for more details.