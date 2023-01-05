Video: UFO spotted for a second time over Doncaster has also been seen in France

Following yesterday’s footage he said: “I’ve got video of what I belive to be 1 or possibly 2 ufos from this morning over Conisbrough, it moved fast in the sky but stayed in the same place so it definitely wasn't a plane.”

The video was captured at around 5am.

It's back!

Today, he got back in touch with a new video and said: “Seen it yet again this morning at the same time as yesterday, in the same place as yesterday, proper strange, this time it was moving slower.

“The trails it lets off aren't just been caused by the camera I can assure you that's also what the eye sees....”

And it appears the strange phenomena is not just restricted to Doncaster, we had an email from a Katie Souter saying: “I haven't got photos but my husband and I saw exactly the same "UFO" in the sky from our house here in the Aude region of France last night!

"We wondered whether it might be a satellite but it was identical to the video you posted and static in the sky so definitely not a plane. Just thought I would contribute our experience!”

