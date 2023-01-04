Video: UFO spotted in the skies over Doncaster as morning broke
A Free Press reader spotted an unidentified flying object early this morning, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
He sent in this footage and said: “I’ve got video of what I belive to be 1 or possibly 2 ufos from this morning over Conisbrough, it moved fast in the sky but stayed in the same place so it definitely wasn't a plane.”
The video was captured at around 5am.
Can you explain what it is? Did you see it? Get in touch via [email protected] if you can help.