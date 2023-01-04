News you can trust since 1925
Video: UFO spotted in the skies over Doncaster as morning broke

A Free Press reader spotted an unidentified flying object early this morning, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 7:11pm

He sent in this footage and said: “I’ve got video of what I belive to be 1 or possibly 2 ufos from this morning over Conisbrough, it moved fast in the sky but stayed in the same place so it definitely wasn't a plane.”

The video was captured at around 5am.

Can you explain what it is? Did you see it? Get in touch via [email protected] if you can help.

A still from the UFO footage