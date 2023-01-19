Alejandra Jafari emailed and said: “Just reaching out because I saw an article and video that looked similar to something strange my husband and I saw on the evening of January 3.

“The attached video was taken with an iPhone, phone is not moving at all until the last second or two when I’m lowering it.

The sighting over Doncaster

"The lights seem farther away than the Doncaster sighting but I’ve never seen anything move like that.