Video: UFO sighted in the skies above South California - is this the same one as Doncaster's?

The Free Press recently reported on two UFO sightings in the skies above Doncaster and we have now been approached by a follower in South California who believes they may have footage of the same thing.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:00am

Alejandra Jafari emailed and said: “Just reaching out because I saw an article and video that looked similar to something strange my husband and I saw on the evening of January 3.

“The attached video was taken with an iPhone, phone is not moving at all until the last second or two when I’m lowering it.

The sighting over Doncaster
"The lights seem farther away than the Doncaster sighting but I’ve never seen anything move like that.

"We observed it for about two hours in the same area, before it disappeared. This was from about 18:00 to about 20:00 on Tuesday 1/3 , in Southern California so I think shortly if not around the same time it was spotted in the UK, does it look like the same thing?”

