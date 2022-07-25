The 200-metre high chimney at Eggborough Power Station was brought down in a controlled blast yesterday morning, with hundreds gathering to watch its downfall.

The power station closed in 2018 with the boiler house and chimney the last remaining parts of the huge complex - on the A19 north of Doncaster – to go.

The demolition will make way for the regeneration of the area into industrial warehouses.

The 200m chimney is brought down in a controlled blast. (Photo/Video: Callay Louse/White House Farm).

The works were overseen by Birmingham based demolition contractor DSM Demolition Ltd, whose project manager James Fincham said: “The work that has been put in by the team over the past 36 months to plan and prepare for today is a testament to them.

"It is anticipated that more than 99 per cent of the materials resulting from the demolition will be recycled and re-used within the construction industry.”

People across Doncaster reported hearing and feeling the blast.

Last October, people reported the same after four cooling towers at Eggborough were brought crashing down.

The power station stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.

The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.