Tremors felt across Doncaster as power station cooling towers blown up in huge explosion

All the cooling towers at Eggborough Power Station have now been demolished.

The four cooling towers at Eggborough power station north of Doncaster came crashing down earlier this morning, with hundreds gathering to watch.

And the blast was felt across Doncaster, with people from across town reporting hearing the explosion.

One said: “Has there just been a tremor or something, my house just shook!?

In response, another posted: “Mine did too and we're in Sprotbrough.

Another wrote: “Felt it in Kirk Sandall at just gone 9am.”

Others reporting hearing the noise and feeling the ground shake in Kirk Sandall and Cusworth.

The remaining towers disappearing off the skyline follow four other towers being brought down on August 1.

The 300ft (90m) high structures have been demolished as part of a plan to redevelop the site

It stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.

Police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone while contractor DSM carried out the work

The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.

It started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined.