Video: Spitfire roars over Doncaster as museum commemorates Battle of Britain

The World War Two aviation favourite swooped over the city for the event at Doncaster’s South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum on Sunday.

The Royal Air Force flypast was to mark the formal unveiling of phase one of the Northern Battle of Britain Memorial in a dedication service and reception service.

And it comes ahead of another flypast next weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the inaugural flight of Britain’s first jet bomber, the Canberra, which first took to the skies in 1949.

The aircraft was in the skies over Doncaster at the weekend. (Photo: Michael Hanks/X).

The milestone in aviation history is being celebrated with a weekend filled with activities for plane enthusiasts including Canberra cockpit sections, crew reunions, exhibitions and displays about the Canberra, presentations, book signings as well as a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast which will take place across the weekend of May 11-12.

Local writer, Carly Jennings, who witnessed the flypast has penned her own thoughts on the sight below:

"Often the most captivating moments happen serendipitously. Although I’ll be open to add in here, this footage wasn’t fully accidental.

"The morning of Sunday 5 May, my sister messaged to advise the family was heading over to Lakeside, Doncaster to view the Hurricane &/or Spitfire that were to be taking flight, soaring through the skies, at midday.

The Spitfire soared over Doncaster to mark the dedication of a new museum memorial. (Photo: Michael Hanks/X).

“With a lifelong interest in aeronautics and history, I took to researching to see if I could view this also from Conisbrough, attempting to seek the flight path.

"South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum had been successful in its application for this flypast to celebrate its Canberra 75th Anniversary event.

"It turns out it was the Spitfire that was gracing our audience. This flypast had also occurred successfully in 2019 for the 70th Canberra Anniversary, so the locals hold strong bonds now with the aircraft.

“I had to be involved in this. So I grabbed my phone and headed to Conisbrough Castle.

"As a writer, I showcase a lot of words but not so much video footage and I’ve found recently my following are enjoying seeing my point of view walks around the area.

"South Yorkshire is beautiful.

"I’m not actually a local but the way I’ve been embraced and welcomed, it feels like home. I have a worldwide following yet I’ve found it’s those over the state side who enjoy seeing these rambles the most. Therefore, I was out of the door and the phone in hand capturing this beautiful bank holiday morning.

"On turning down the hill, I thought “let’s be arty and show the sun” and you’ll then see me aim high. I draw the camera back down, pause and shoot up again. I noticed something.

"This was the moment of serendipity.

"As I was about to close, I saw the plane. In truth, I did hear the signature engines but didn’t think much of it. Until I did.

“I’ll let you experience it for yourself. I’m a wordy but I can’t really do justice to this beautiful moment that I shared all alone.

“To anyone who has served, we remember.

“For anyone serving, we will remember you.”