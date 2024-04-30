Video: Huge emergency operation underway as child "falls from height" in Doncaster
Video footage from Wheatley Hall Road shows a number of police cars and paramedics, while the air ambulance is reported to have landed at nearby Parklands Sports and Social Club.
The clip also shows a number of people gathered at the scene of the incident, which happened earlier this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed emergency services are dealing with reports of “a child falling from height” – and have urged people to stay away from the area.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services, including the air ambulance are currently on scene at Wheatley Hall Road following reports of a child falling from height.
“Please avoid the area while emergency personnel carry out their work.”
Emergency personnel are understood to be at an address on the housing estate road, opposite the Evans Halshaw Peugeot car dealership.
