Video: Huge emergency operation underway as child "falls from height" in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video footage from Wheatley Hall Road shows a number of police cars and paramedics, while the air ambulance is reported to have landed at nearby Parklands Sports and Social Club.

The clip also shows a number of people gathered at the scene of the incident, which happened earlier this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster this afternoon.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services, including the air ambulance are currently on scene at Wheatley Hall Road following reports of a child falling from height.

“Please avoid the area while emergency personnel carry out their work.”