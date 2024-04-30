"Child falls from height" in serious Doncaster emergency incident as air ambulance lands at scene
Numerous police cars and paramedics are at the scene alongside Wheatley Hall Road.
Eyewitnesses have reported the air ambulance landing nearby on the field at nearby Parklands Sports and Social Club.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that emergency services are dealing with reports of “a child falling from height” – and have urged people to stay away from the area while crews carry out their work.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services, including the air ambulance are currently on scene at Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster following reports of a child falling from height.
“Please avoid the area while emergency personnel carry out their work.”
Emergency personnel are understood to be at an address on the housing estate road which runs alongside Wheatley Hall Road near to the Evans Halshaw Peugeot car dealership.