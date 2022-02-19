Storm Eunice: video reveals dangers to motorists as lorry overturns during gusts in South Yorkshire
A video captured how dangerous it was for motorists in South Yorkshire when Storm Eunice hit the county yesterday.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:48 am
Footage showed a lorry on its side after it blew over in gale force gusts as it travelled along the A1, near Doncaster, yesterday.
Motorists were urged to only travel if necessary and some roads were closed because of how dangerous it was on the roads as gust of between 50mph and 60mph were recorded.
The M1 at Tinsley, Sheffield, was closed to high sided vehicles yesterday.