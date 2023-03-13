Victim of Doncaster Ferrari crash named as inquest into road tragedy opens

Oliver Rose, 37, was killed when the vehicle, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, left the A630 in Armthorpe on the morning of Sunday March 5 and hit a tree.

The Ferrari came to a rest on its roof and Mr Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into his death is due to open on Tuesday at Doncaster Coroner’s Court, and is expected to be adjourned until a later date to allow a police investigation to take place.

Police were called to the crash in Armthorpe on March 5.