Victim of Doncaster Ferrari crash named as inquest into road tragedy opens
A man who died when the Ferrari he was driving left the road in Doncaster and ended up on its roof after hitting a tree has been named as an inquest into the tragedy opens.
Oliver Rose, 37, was killed when the vehicle, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, left the A630 in Armthorpe on the morning of Sunday March 5 and hit a tree.
The Ferrari came to a rest on its roof and Mr Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
An inquest into his death is due to open on Tuesday at Doncaster Coroner’s Court, and is expected to be adjourned until a later date to allow a police investigation to take place.
South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the Ferrari before the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 230 of March 5.