Man in his 30s dies after Ferrari hit a tree and landed on its roof in Doncaster

At about 8.50am today (Sunday 5 March) South Yorkshire Police were called by a member of the public to report a collision on the A630 in Armthorpe near to the roundabout with Herald Road and Thorne Road.

A red Ferrari F8 Tributo left the carriageway and hit a tree, coming to rest on its roof.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

Sad news to bring you this evening

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be formally identified.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage which captured the vehicle before the collision to come forward to see if you can assist with enquiries.

You can pass information to police via ther new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 230 of 5 March when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], and please include the incident number in the email subject.

