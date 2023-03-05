Update: Major Doncaster road closed after a serious traffic collision left a Ferrari in a ditch

The force tweeted @syptweet that people should be aware that due to a serious collision, the A630 in Armthorpe, Doncaster is currently closed between Mere Lane and the roundabout for Thorne Road.

They added: “Please plan your journey and avoid the area at this time while emergency services carry out their work at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will bring you more on this as we get it.