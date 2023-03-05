News you can trust since 1925
Update: Major Doncaster road closed after a serious traffic collision left a Ferrari in a ditch

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to avoid the area after a serious incident this morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The force tweeted @syptweet that people should be aware that due to a serious collision, the A630 in Armthorpe, Doncaster is currently closed between Mere Lane and the roundabout for Thorne Road.

They added: “Please plan your journey and avoid the area at this time while emergency services carry out their work at the scene.”

We will bring you more on this as we get it.

No other vehicles were involved
