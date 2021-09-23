Two more overnight arson attacks in Doncaster
Firefighters from Thorne were called to an incident in Waggons Way, Stainforth, at 8.35pm last night (Wednesday).
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 2:31 pm
Upon arrival they found a Transit van well alight.
This was dealt with by 9.35pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters from Edlington were called to Hazel Road, Edlington, at 9.03pm the same evening.
Upon arrival they found five wheelie bins alight on the recreation ground.
This was dealt with by 9.22pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.