Upon arrival they found a Transit van well alight.

This was dealt with by 9.35pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

More deliberate fires overnight

Firefighters from Edlington were called to Hazel Road, Edlington, at 9.03pm the same evening.

Upon arrival they found five wheelie bins alight on the recreation ground.

This was dealt with by 9.22pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

