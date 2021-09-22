Police release CCTV of missing Doncaster man’s friend who may have been the last to see him

John was last seen in Tickhill Road at around 10am on Thursday, September 16.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of large build with white hair and beard and brown eyes.

His hair and beard are likely to be longer than in the released image for him, while he is said to speak loudly with a strong Scottish accent.

In this image, Mark is on the left in the red t-shirt, with John on the right wearing white

PC Noel Duke of South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Missing Person team, said: “We have been working tirelessly to find John over the last week, but so far his family and friends haven’t heard from him and concerns are growing.

“We believe the man in the image is a friend, and visited John shortly before his disappearance.

"We’d like to speak to him in the hope he can assist our enquiries.”

Police believe the man’s first name is Mark. In the image shown, Mark is on the left in the red t-shirt, with John on the right wearing white.

PC Duke continued: “I would like to make it clear that this man is not in any way in trouble, but we’re hoping he can help us piece together John’s movements and where he might have gone.”

If this is you, or you know this man and how to contact him, please call 101, quoting incident number 298 of 16 September.

