Two branches of sandwich giant Subway in Doncaster rated by food hygiene inspectors

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Subway, at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 18.

And Subway, at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park was also given a score of five on February 23.

