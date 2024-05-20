Two branches of sandwich giant Subway in Doncaster rated by food hygiene inspectors
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Subway, at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 18.
And Subway, at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park was also given a score of five on February 23.
Of Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 194 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
