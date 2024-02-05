Tributes pour in for 'hard-working, polite lad' killed in Doncaster road crash tragedy
The 28-year-old was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning when his Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link Road near to the M18 motorway at Armthorpe.
Friends have been paying tribute to the man - who has not been named by police at this stage - and whose death brings the number of people killed on the city’s roads in recent weeks to eight.
One said: “Condolences to this young man’s family. I had the pleasure of working with him a few years back and he was a polite, hard working lad. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear the news today.”
Another posted: “There are no words. Poor lad, sending love and condolences to all who knew him.”
Another added: “Terrible news. Condolences to the loved ones of the young man who has lost his life. Such a tragedy.”
“So sad. Deepest sympathy to all his family and friends, shared another.
Police were called at 5.44am on Saturday and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the Corsa was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.
“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.”
You can report information about the incident by calling 101 quoting incident number 201 of 3 February 2024.