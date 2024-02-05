Tributes pour in for 'hard-working, polite lad' killed in Doncaster road crash tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends have been paying tribute to the man - who has not been named by police at this stage - and whose death brings the number of people killed on the city’s roads in recent weeks to eight.

One said: “Condolences to this young man’s family. I had the pleasure of working with him a few years back and he was a polite, hard working lad. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear the news today.”

A 28-year-old man died in a collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.

Another posted: “There are no words. Poor lad, sending love and condolences to all who knew him.”

Another added: “Terrible news. Condolences to the loved ones of the young man who has lost his life. Such a tragedy.”

“So sad. Deepest sympathy to all his family and friends, shared another.

Police were called at 5.44am on Saturday and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the Corsa was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.

“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.”