Travel South Yorkshire advise people plan before travel on Bank Holiday Monday

Community Transport (Door2Door) will not operate on this day.

Regional and national rail services will run a full Monday timetable and rail bosses expect services to be busier than usual.

Check before you travel

The industrial action called for Thursday 15 and Saturday 17 have been suspended.

Customers are advised to expect their journeys to take longer than usual on Monday and plan ahead by using Travel South Yorkshire journey planning tools

https://journeyplanner.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ or by calling Traveline on 01709 515151.