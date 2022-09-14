News you can trust since 1925
Travel South Yorkshire advise people plan before travel on Bank Holiday Monday

Due to the national Bank Holiday designated to mark the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, buses, trams and tram-trains will run a Sunday timetable in South Yorkshire on Monday, September 19.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:34 am

Community Transport (Door2Door) will not operate on this day.

Regional and national rail services will run a full Monday timetable and rail bosses expect services to be busier than usual.

Check before you travel

The industrial action called for Thursday 15 and Saturday 17 have been suspended.

Customers are advised to expect their journeys to take longer than usual on Monday and plan ahead by using Travel South Yorkshire journey planning tools

https://journeyplanner.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ or by calling Traveline on 01709 515151.

