Northern urges Doncaster parents to ‘do their homework’ and save as much as £575 on the school run with an Education Season Ticket
With 11-16-year-olds across Yorkshire preparing to go back to school in September, Northern is urging parents to do their homework and find out about the Education Season Tickets on offer for their child’s commute.
The train operator has teamed-up with 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire - to offer the special season ticket, which offers their students up to 75 per cent off the normal adult fare.
On some routes across Yorkshire, the savings are worth as much as £575 per year.
Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week. As such, they can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.
Most Popular
-
1
Northern urges Doncaster parents to ‘do their homework’ and save as much as £575 on the school run with an Education Season Ticket
-
2
How a mum is recycling Doncaster school uniforms to help under pressure families
-
3
Scheme launched to provide free school uniforms for hard-up Doncaster families
-
4
Chess was the name of the game for a group of Doncaster schoolchildren
-
5
Ambitious home literacy project in Doncaster aims to boost reading and writing learning for families
Read More
For a full list of participating schools and to purchase an Education Season Ticket for the new academic year, parents should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Education Season Ticket at the start of the academic year.
“They’ll also be able to rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they won’t have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”
Northern is investing in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country – making it easier for customers to buy tickets - from Northern’s app, website or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network.