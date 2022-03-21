The scheme complements offers made by the European railway family to provide safe and free passage for Ukrainians.

To make sure the scheme is as simple as possible, the Rail Delivery Group has worked across the industry and Government so that:

Ukrainian arrivals who have entered the UK will be able to travel for free on the national rail network by showing their Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing arrival into the UK;

They will have 48 hours from arrival in the UK to complete their journey; and

The scheme applies to all train operators in Great Britain, and many bus and coach operators are also offering free onward travel to final destinations.

Jac Starr, Rail Delivery Group CEO, said: “We have all been shocked by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. As an industry we know this is the right thing to do, making sure families affected by this tragedy can be reunited as quickly as possible, and helping others get to safety.

“Similar schemes have been launched on the continent so I am proud that we are standing alongside our European Rail family and doing what we can to help.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are working tirelessly to help Ukrainians travelling to Britain fleeing conflict.

“It is hugely welcome that the transport industry has come together to offer free rail, tram, bus and coach onward travel from any international port, airport or train station.

“The UK stands with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion.”