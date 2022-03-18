Emergency services on scene as crash causes road chaos at major Doncaster roundabout
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road accident which has caused traffic chaos at a major Doncaster intersection this lunchtime.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:22 pm
Police are at the scene of the incident on Armthorpe Road at the junction with Leger Way near to the water tower and Sportsman pub.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said the road was closed on three approaches to the roundabout.
Motorists have been advised to stay away from the area and diversions have been put in place.
We have asked police for details.