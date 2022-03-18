Emergency services on scene as crash causes road chaos at major Doncaster roundabout

Police are at the scene of the incident on Armthorpe Road at the junction with Leger Way near to the water tower and Sportsman pub.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said the road was closed on three approaches to the roundabout.

Motorists have been advised to stay away from the area and diversions have been put in place.

The crash has caused traffic problems on Leger Way and Armthorpe Road.