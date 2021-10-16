Traffic disturbances this evening on Doncaster roads due to an ongoing incident

An incident is reported to have occurred at around 6.30pm at the Rossington Level Crossing.

Police are diverting traffic away from the scene.

The incident is causing some traffic.

An ambulance is on site as well as representatives from Network Rail.

The East Coast Main Line is also experiencing delays due to the incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Network Rail for more information.

We will update you when more is known.