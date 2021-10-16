A Doncaster man in his 80's has died in a bungalow fire after firefighters could not revive him
Firefighters were not able to revive the man in his 80’s once they arrived at the scene of the fire in Doncaster.
The man died on Friday, October 15.
The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team said: “A man has sadly died following a bungalow fire in Mexborough.
"Firefighters from Rotherham, Dearne and Edlington were called to Flowitt Street at 6.30pm on October 15.
"After quickly entering the property, they found a man in his 80s in the living room.
"Despite their best efforts, he was unable to be revived.
"The cause of this fire is currently unknown and an investigation is on-going with support from our police colleagues.
"Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this extremely sad time.
"Should you have any concerns around fire safety following this fire, we would encourage you to take one of our virtual home safety checks, and encourage an in-person safety visit if advised to do so.”