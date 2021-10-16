Edlington Victoria Academy has been awarded £54,000 from LNER to create a forest school.

They are hoping to launch the project in April 2022.

Emily Clark, principal of the academy, said: “This is such a fantastic opportunity for our children, who will be able to learn in additional ways, whilst enabling us to continue to support them in their development.

“We are so grateful to LNER for awarding this funding to ourselves and we feel very lucky and privileged to be able to provide such excellent facilities and outdoor learning to our pupils.

“We are fully committed to making the forest school an excellent learning experience for all and we would like to thank LNER for the opportunity to do this.”

The new forest school will be used to teach children about environmental sustainability, diversity, inclusion and employability skills.

The school also hopes it will be a space that supports mental health and well being.