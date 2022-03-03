TransPennine Express (TPE) is asking customers to be prepared and plan ahead following an announcement by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union that strike action is planned for Sunday, March 6 – for the fourth consecutive Sunday.

An amended timetable will be in place with a very limited number of trains in operation.

A strike is set to cause 'significant disruption' for train passengers this weekend

Further strikes are also planned on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and on the following weekends - April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1, and June 4 and 5.

TPE is urging those planning on travelling by train this Sunday or on any of the planned strike dates to consider whether their journey is really necessary and avoid travel if possible.

Anyone making an essential journey is strongly urged to check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries and allow extra time as those trains that are running will be very busy.

Customers are reminded to double-check the last services of the day prior to making an essential journey.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are urging our customers to once again, plan ahead and consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary with a fourth day of strike action planned to affect our services on Sunday, March 6.

“We are saddened and extremely disappointed that the RMT has now announced further strike dates in spring and into summer that will cause further, extended disruption to customers across our communities.

“The RMT strikes come at a time when people are, once again, being encouraged to return to workplaces and leisure destinations, with rail identified as one of the key modes of transport to facilitate this. By curtailing our ability to operate services, the union is not only affecting customers’ travel options, but also negatively impacting business across the North and into Scotland.”

On Sunday, March 6, the following limited service will be in operation.

Manchester Victoria - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds

York - Scarborough

Durham - Edinburgh

Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

Cleethorpes - Doncaster

Customers travelling on the route between Hull/York, Leeds and Manchester are reminded that all services will terminate/start at Manchester Victoria because of engineering work.

As services will be extremely busy, bikes will not be permitted on-board on the strike dates.

More information including the services TPE are intending to operate on the strike days can be found at tpexpress.co.uk – or by checking National Rail Enquiries.

To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators.