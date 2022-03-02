Police called as teen yobs hurl cones at each other in Doncaster railway station battle

The four young boys were seen hurling the large plastic ‘wet floor’ warning markers on the concourse of the railway station at around 8.10pm last night (Wednesday).

The group, believed to be a group of friends, were seen laughing and joking as they tossed the cones at each other, some of them shattering on the floor while others crashed into walls and ticket booths as passengers narrowly avoided the projectiles as they flew through the air.

Broken pieces of the cones were left scattered across the concourse after the group fled when eventually challenged by a passenger.

Cones were left shattered and broken after being hurled around the railway station by a gang of teen yobs.

The group ran off into the nearby interchange, with police being called to investigate the damage.

One witness said: “I walked through the doors and it was absolute chaos.

"There was a group of young lads chucking those yellow ‘wet floor’ cones at each other. They were laughing as they flew through the air and broke on the ground.

"There were people walking by who just seemed shocked as to what was going on. If they had hit someone in the face or they had fallen on the steps as a result of being struck, someone could have been seriously injured or even worse.

"People might think its just young lads being daft, but they are nothing more than little yobs and this kind of thing needs stopping.”