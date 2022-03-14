Road traffic collision on the A1(M) north of Doncaster not expected to clear for THREE hours

Motorists are being advised of a road traffic collision on the A1(M) north of Doncaster this afternoon which is not expected to clear for three hours, according to Traffic England.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:40 pm

The incident has taken place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 38.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.

Avoid the area if possible

We have contacted Traffic England for more information on this collision and will bring you more on this as we get it.

Please avoid the area if possible.

