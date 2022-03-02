Families to enjoy cheaper train travel this Easter

The company recently announced that all services had gone back on sale to passengers with a full timetable of 94 services a week, the highest level ever offered in the history of Hull Trains.

This followed a reduced timetable that was temporarily introduced over the Christmas and New Year period as customer demand changed due to Omicron.

Now, following the Government’s decision to end the last of the UK’s Covid restrictions, Hull Trains has announced a new ‘Cheap Family Seats’ promotional campaign to make Easter trips more appealing to families.

The offer is flexible, and also available to parents travelling alone, and offers up to 20 per cent off advance tickets when booked direct with Hull Trains.

Managing Director, David Gibson, said: “Lighter nights and brighter days are on the horizon so many families will be in the process of considering their plans for Easter. Passenger numbers continue to increase so it is clear to see that confidence is returning to rail travel.

“We would love to welcome families on board this Easter and hope that this offer will entice more to consider Hull Trains when making plans of where to take the children.”

The family ticket promotion is open for one to two adults and one to four children (any combination), when travelling on dates between April 8-24, 2022.

Hull Trains family tickets are available exclusively when booking direct on the Hull Trains website https://www.hulltrains.co.uk/tickets-and-offers/family-ticket