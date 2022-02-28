Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 15, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

Check before you travel this week

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am March 18, slight delays: A1 southbound, Blyth, entry slip road closure with a diversion route due to maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 3, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 10, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 6, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures for gantry replacement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and highways England network.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closures for surveys.