Road closures: almost a dozen for Doncaster drivers this week

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 5.13pm August 15 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to incident, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

This week's roasd closures

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway repair works.

• A1(M), from 11pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.